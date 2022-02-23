Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Tennis star Alexander Zverev booted from Mexican Open after slamming racket on umpire chair during outburst

Zverev had received a code violation after yelling on the court late in the match

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
German tennis player Alexander Zverev issued an apology on social media Wednesday after he was booted from the Mexican Open for smashing his racket on an umpire’s chair after losing a doubles match. 

Zverev, 24, lashed out at the umpire moments after shaking hands with Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara following their 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo on Tuesday night.

The World No. 3 smashed his racket on the umpire’s chair several times, prompting the official to raise his feet in order to avoid being struck before eventually leaving the chair. 

During his outburst, Zverev shouted, "You f------ destroyed the whole f------ match." 

The ATP announced Wednesday that Zverev had been removed from the tournament because of "unsportsmanlike conduct." 

He issued an apology shortly after saying he apologized to the umpire and was "disappointed" with himself. 

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return during men's singles first round at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2022.  (Xin Yuewei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday," he said in a post on his Instagram Stories. "I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst toward him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love."

He continued: "As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect – on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down."

Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a return during men's singles first round match against Jenson Brooksby of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xin Yuewei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Zverev had received a code violation after yelling on the court late in the match over a shot that was ruled in. He shouted toward the umpire: "Look where the ball bounced, 8-6 in the tiebreak, for f---'s sake. It’s f------ your line. You're a f------ idiot," according to Yahoo Sports.

The star tennis player could reportedly face a fine or even a suspension. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

