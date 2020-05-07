Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans were very close to winning the AFC Championship last season against the Kansas City Chiefs but narrowly lost thanks to some Patrick Mahomes magic.

The Titans brought back Ryan Tannehill to be the quarterback for their foreseeable future and are likely going to rely on Derrick Henry again to take a brunt of the carries as he did the last two seasons.

Tennessee might be the favorites to win the AFC South after the Houston Texans traded away one of the best wide receivers in football and due to the inability of some of their key players to stay healthy.

The Titans are facing opponents from the AFC East, AFC North, AFC West and NFC North during the 2020 regular season.

Here are their matchups.

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars

Away Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 127-128-1

Here are the Titans' regular-season and preseason schedules.

