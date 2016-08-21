Tennessee permitted to hire new AD before Hart's exit date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The terms of Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart's retirement allow the school to hire his replacement before his scheduled June 30 exit date.

Hart announced Thursday he would retire effective June 30.

According to a document obtained through a public records request, Tennessee is permitted to hire a new athletic director before June 30 and accelerate Hart's retirement as long as he receives 15 days written notice. If that happens, Hart would go on paid administrative leave until beginning other full-time employment or through June 30.

The agreement says Tennessee will give Hart a retirement payment of $645,454, representing 75 percent of the aggregate base salary he would have earned between July 1 and the contract expiration date of Sept. 20, 2018.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported Hart's retirement agreement.