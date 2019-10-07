Tennessee Volunteers dismiss Jeremy Banks after video of second incident surfaces

The Tennessee Volunteers dismissed linebacker Jeremy Banks from the team Friday after a second video surfaced of the player allegedly threatening to hit a woman after she didn't allow him into a party.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt made the announcement to reporters, according to ESPN.

“While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university,” Pruitt said.

While Pruitt didn’t specify what information he received, the dismissal comes a day after a new video surfaced showing Banks threatening violence against a female student who refused to let the linebacker into a party.

The student told TMZ Sports last week that the incident occurred on Aug. 24 and Banks threatened to “smack” her if she didn’t let him into the Knoxville, Tenn., party. She also alleged that Banks had been harassing her for months.

According to TMZ Sports, officials conducted an investigation into the matter and determined that Banks violated the school’s student conduct code. Pruitt later made the announcement that Banks was off the team.

Banks had already been in hot water with the football team over an arrest video in which he was seen telling a woman in a police cruiser, “Where I'm from, we shoot at cops.”

Both incidents happened within weeks of each other.

Banks played running back and linebacker for Tennessee. He had seven total tackles this season. He did not have any rushing attempts this season.