Teddy Bridgewater named Broncos starting quarterback, outduels Drew Lock

It wasn’t a surprise when Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer named No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday.

However, the news out of Denver may have turned a few heads in regards to the Broncos’ signal-caller.

For the fifth straight season, the Broncos will start the season with a new quarterback under center. Head coach Vic Fangio announced that newcomer Teddy Bridgewater won the starting job over last season’s starter Drew Lock. Bridgewater will start against the New York Giants in Week 1.

"It was really, really close," Fangio said, adding there never really was a clear-cut winner. "We had to make a tough choice, but we feel we can win with both of them."

Lock, who finished with a 4-9 record over 13 starts last year, will serve as the team’s backup.

Bridgewater was acquired by the Broncos in a trade with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. He finished with a 4-11 record with the Panthers last year and threw for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Bridgewater, who is 26-23 as a starter over his career, is looking forward to the opportunity.

"It was very exciting, " Bridgewater said. "I'm just happy that I get an opportunity and happy that I get to just continue to lead."

Bridgewater’s contract with the Broncos is for one year and $11.5 million.