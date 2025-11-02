Expand / Collapse search
Tears pour down Blue Jays star's face after crushing Game 7 loss

Guerrero was 1-for-5 with a double and a few clutch defensive plays in Game 7

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was visibly emotional in the dugout after the Los Angeles Dodgers sealed a Game 7 win with a double play in the 11th inning.

Cameras caught Guerrero with tears in his eyes as he looked out onto the field to see the Dodgers celebrate back-to-back World Series titles. Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a solo home run off Shane Bieber in the top of the 11th to give Los Angeles the lead and eventually the win.

Will Smith celebrates his solo home run

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) celebrates his go-ahead solo home run as Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts during the 11th inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.  (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Guerrero, who may have been in contention for World Series MVP, was 1-for-5 in the loss. He hit a long fly ball to deep center in the bottom of the ninth inning that looked like it was going to be the walk-off home run. But it was just short of the fence. Guerrero had a double in the 11th inning.

"I feel very, very proud of my team, obviously we didn’t finish they way we wanted," he told reporters through a translator, via The Toronto Star. "We lost one battle but we haven’t lost the war yet."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr elated after double play

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after an inning-ending double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.  (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Guerrero also had a few key defensive plays in the game.

He added that he would want to spend the rest of his career with Bo Bichette. The hobbled infielder put the Blue Jays up early in the game with an incredible three-run home run.

Guerrero’s status with the Blue Jays was uncertain going into the 2025 season. He was teasing the possibility of leaving Toronto in free agency before he signed a massive deal.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr in the dugout

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout prior to Game 7 of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The two sides agreed to a 14-year contract extension reportedly worth $500 million. The new deal begins in 2026.

He was an All-Star for the fifth straight year. He hit 23 home runs with 84 RBI and batted .292.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

