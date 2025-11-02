Tears pour down Blue Jays star's face after crushing Game 7 loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was visibly emotional in the dugout after the Los Angeles Dodgers sealed a Game 7 win with a double play in the 11th inning.

Cameras caught Guerrero with tears in his eyes as he looked out onto the field to see the Dodgers celebrate back-to-back World Series titles. Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a solo home run off Shane Bieber in the top of the 11th to give Los Angeles the lead and eventually the win.

Guerrero, who may have been in contention for World Series MVP, was 1-for-5 in the loss. He hit a long fly ball to deep center in the bottom of the ninth inning that looked like it was going to be the walk-off home run. But it was just short of the fence. Guerrero had a double in the 11th inning.

"I feel very, very proud of my team, obviously we didn’t finish they way we wanted," he told reporters through a translator, via The Toronto Star. "We lost one battle but we haven’t lost the war yet."

Guerrero also had a few key defensive plays in the game.

He added that he would want to spend the rest of his career with Bo Bichette. The hobbled infielder put the Blue Jays up early in the game with an incredible three-run home run.

Guerrero’s status with the Blue Jays was uncertain going into the 2025 season. He was teasing the possibility of leaving Toronto in free agency before he signed a massive deal.

The two sides agreed to a 14-year contract extension reportedly worth $500 million. The new deal begins in 2026.

He was an All-Star for the fifth straight year. He hit 23 home runs with 84 RBI and batted .292.