Blue Jays' Bo Bichette sends fans into frenzy with epic Game 7 home run

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette clearly came into Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a knee injury, but he brushed it off for an epic moment.

With George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on base, Bichette hit a three-run home run off Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. The crowd at the Rogers Centre nearly blew the roof off the place as Bichette jogged around the bases.

Bo Bichette watches his homer go

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Bichette put Toronto up 3-0.

If Bichette was healthy, he may have given the Blue Jays their first run early in the game. He nearly came around to score in the second inning, but the knee injury prevented him from heading toward home.

Los Angeles got out of the jam – but not for long.

Bo Bichette swings for his homer

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette swings for a three-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Toronto.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Bichette, the son of former Colorado Rockies slugger Dante Bichette, came into the game 6-for-19 with a .319 batting average and three RBI.

The monstrous home run chased Ohtani out of the game – at least from the mound. Ohtani already had a hit on the night. He was 1-for-2 after he flied out in the top of the third inning. He was pitching in the game on three days rest.

Bo Bichette celebrates his home run

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.  (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Bichette is a two-time All-Star. He hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 139 games during the regular season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

