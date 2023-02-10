Expand / Collapse search
Team USA World Baseball Classic roster headlined by 4 MVP winners

Team USA won the last WBC in 2017

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
After six years, the United States will defend its World Baseball Classic title with possibly its most talented roster in the event's history.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, headline the stacked squad, and both are first-timers in the event.

The U.S. roster consists of winners of six MVPs, including defending NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, a member of the 2017 squad.

A behind-the-scenes photograph of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (left) and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers during a photo shoot before a game Aug. 7, 2014, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.  (Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

Other stars include 2019 home run champ Pete Alonso, 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, two-time World Series champion Mookie Betts and defending batting champ Jeff McNeil.

The pitching staff consists entirely of rookies to the WBC, which will take place in Taiwan, Japan, Phoenix and Miami. Miami will host the semifinals and finals.  

Two-time MLB MVP Bryce Harper committed to playing during the MLB regular season, but he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Nolan Arenado of Team USA throws during Game 3 of the championship round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Team Puerto Rico March 22, 2017, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Matt Brown/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

Below is the entire roster:

Catchers: Kyle Higashioka (Yankees), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders: Pete Alonso (Mets), Tim Anderson (White Sox), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Trea Turner (Phillies), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Cedric Mullins (Orioles), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Mike Trout (Angels), Kyle Tucker (Astros)

Pitchers: Jason Adam (Rays), Daniel Bard (Rockies), David Bednar (Pirates), Nestor Cortes (Yankees), Kendall Graveman (White Sox), Merrill Kelly (D-backs), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Lance Lynn (White Sox), Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), Adam Ottavino (Mets), Ryan Pressly (Astros), Brooks Raley (Mets), Brady Singer (Royals), Adam Wainwright (Cardinals), Devin Williams (Brewers)

Ian Kinsler of Team USA is greeted by teammate Paul Goldschmidt after scoring a run during Game 6 of Pool C of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Team Canada March 12, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami, Fla.  (Alex Trautwig/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

The WBC began in 2006, with Japan winning that year and in 2009. The Dominican Republic took the crown in 2013, and the U.S. won four years later. 

This WBC was originally slated for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.