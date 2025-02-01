TCU star whose brother was killed in New Orleans terror attack catches game-winning touchdown in Senior Bowl

A month to the day that Tiger Bech was killed in the New Orleans terror attack, his brother etched his name in Senior Bowl history.

Jack Bech, a wide receiver at TCU, caught the game-winning touchdown in Saturday's Senior Bowl as time expired and was named the game's MVP.

"My brother has some wings on me. He gave them to me, and he let that all take place. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tiger, nothing else but them. They're the reason I did what I did today. I attribute it all to them," Jack said after the game.

Tiger, who played college football at Princeton, was one of the 14 victims killed in the early hours of New Year's Day on Bourbon Street.

The New Orleans native played for Princeton from 2016-2018 and was an All-Ivy League kick returner. During his three-year career, he caught 53 passes for 825 yards with three touchdowns. He graduated from the university in 2021 and pursued a career in finance.

He was working as a stockbroker in New York City but traveled back home to Louisiana for the holidays.

Jack said while his success this week will hopefully improve his draft stock, he'd trade it all for a brotherly hug.

"It's been surreal just to be able to come and be in this game. It's a goal you set for yourself. But if I had the option if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruin my draft stock, but that means I could hug my brother right now, I would take that.

"But, on the flip side of that, I don't think I could have had the week that I had if all that wouldn't have happened. His wings were on my side. Him and Jesus Christ are the reasons I was able to do all of this," he said.

"All the big brother does in life is want to see his little brother succeed. He's been my role model my whole life, the person I looked up to, the person I wanted to be. He was the best big brother I could ever ask for. My whole goal in the rest of my life is to live his legacy on."

Jack was part of the American team that earned the 22-19 victory.

