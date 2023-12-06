Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift's Time honor draws vast response from NFL world

Swift was named Time's 'Person of the Year' and everyone had something to say

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift’s presence made a major impact on the world in 2023, as proved by Time magazine naming the pop star the "Person of the Year."

The impact was not expected to be on the NFL world. Swift started to pop up at Kansas City Chiefs games as the season kicked off due to her public romance with star tight end Travis Kelce. Swift detailed her relationship with the two-time Super Bowl champion in an interview with the magazine.

Taylor Swift stunned

Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears with the mother of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Among those things, Swift explained the romance stemmed from Kelce shooting his shot on his podcast, which led to their first date and initially secret dating escapades. She said that by the time the world took their relationship to a fever pitch in September, they had already been together for some time.

Swift’s impact boosted NFL and broadcast ratings for Chiefs games as fans of hers tuned into games because they were more interested in what she was doing than the numbers Kelce was putting up on the field.

Kelce-Swift fan sign

A fan holds a sign supporting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift even admitted in her interview. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

The NFL’s X account reacted to her quote, saying "Couldn’t have said it any better." However, the league's account was not the only one that had something to say, and the response was vast.

"Duh," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X in response to Time’s announcement.

BET MGM added a "Scarface" meme to the mix and cooked up the idea that the NFL and Swift were working on a Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

ERIN ANDREWS DISHES 'LITTLE INTEL' ON HOW NFL WAGS FEEL ABOUT TRAVIS KELCE-TAYLOR SWIFT ROMANCE

Several Green Bay Packers writers made a joke about watching Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as he led the team to a win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Travis Kelce vs Packers

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

One fan added, "NFL spent decades trying to grow their audience by playing in Europe when all they really had to do was find a way to get Taylor Swift involved."

The Chiefs said the team tends "to have that effect on people."

Others poked fun at their own sports fandoms in reaction to the NFL’s post, saying they never watched the New York Jets or Minnesota Vikings play. Another fan superimposed Swift’s face on the cover of the popular video game "Madden 24."

Swift dished out other things in her Time interview as well.

