Taylor Swift sits separate from Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game amid Trump support controversy

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes both cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 27-20 opening night win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but they may be on different sides of other issues.

Swift and Mahomes were seen sitting in separate suites at Arrowhead Stadium amid a controversy surrounding Mahomes' recent displays of support for Donald Trump.

Mahomes and Swift had a history of sitting together in suites when Swift started going to games last year after publicizing her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. Seeing the two sit together while making quirky gestures during broadcast cutaways became a common staple of Chiefs games last season.

The two were also seen at public events together as the friendship between Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend of over one year, became symbolic for the Chiefs in broadening their fanbase among women.

But the 2024 season is off to a different start as Mahomes is embroiled in a controversy over expressing support for Trump through Instagram activity in recent weeks. Swift was seen in a suite with Kelce's mother Donna Kelce, while Mahomes sat in a suite with her daughter, Sterling Skye, as seen in her Instagram Stories.

Mahomes, a 29-year-old pregnant mother, first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13 when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

The like ignited a firestorm of backlash against the wife of the superstar quarterback. In fact, the critics included fans of Swift. Multiple fan pages dedicated to Swift posted the screenshots of the like on social media, spreading the reach of the backlash.

Mahomes responded to the criticism on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 23.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She then posted another message in reference to the situation on Instagram days later.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

Last week she appeared to like two other comments, one that said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" and another that said "Glad to see you aren't backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn't be bullied into submission."

Mahomes' Instagram likes and the subsquent attention caught the attention of Trump himself. The former president and current presidential candidate thanked Mahomes in a post on his Truth Social account and praised her and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, as a "great couple."

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote. "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

Mahomes' controversial Instagram like hasn't seemed to drive a wedge between her and her husband. On Brittany's 29th birthday on Aug. 31, Patrick posted a series of photos on Instagram Saturday of him and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrating her 29th birthday. The slideshow included a group picture of them and their kids, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Patrick has never publicly expressed support for a political figure or affiliation and he told Time in April he would not speak about who he would vote for in the upcoming election. Brittany and Patrick were born and raisedin east Texas and started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Whitehouse is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA.

However, Brittany's connection with Swift may prove to be a different story after her recent social media activites.

While Swift has not officially endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, she has a long history of taking up political activism in support of Democrats.

After Trump was first elected in 2016, Swift revealed her political stance for the first time, endorsing the Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections in her family's home state of Tennessee.

Swift has also publicly supported abortion rights, LGBTQ inclusion and gun control.

In 2020, Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden for president and condemned Trump's presidency, calling it "racist" in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minnesota.

