Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy shows off record-setting speed for first NFL touchdown

Xavier Worthy’s blazing speed is something the Kansas City Chiefs loved when they took him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After all, he rewrote the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record with a 4.21-second run.

But nobody expected to see what transpired when Worthy got his first touch in the NFL on Thursday night.

On the Chiefs’ first drive, Worthy’s turn to touch the pigskin on the fifth play, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes faked a hand-off to running back Isiah Pacheco and flipped the ball to Worthy, who was jetting behind him.

Once Worthy secured the ball, he looked up and saw he had a plethora of blockers ahead and hit his now signature jets.

Worthy weaved his way around multiple Ravens defenders, getting good blocks from his teammates and found the end zone for a 21-yard rushing touchdown.

Quite a way to handle your first NFL touch.

The first Chiefs touchdown of the season needed just five plays, and Worthy capping it off shows just how explosive this Kansas City offense can be this season.

Worthy, a Texas product, had 1,014 yards with five receiving touchdowns last season for the Longhorns as they made the College Football Playoff.

And while he’ll be surrounding by playmakers like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Pacheco out of the backfield, Worthy figures to be a catalyst for the Chiefs because of what his speed brings to the table, especially if blockers can be in front of him.

