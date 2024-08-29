Defiant Brittany Mahomes doesn't 'give a f--- about what people have to say' about her

Brittany Mahomes has been in the middle of a social media firestorm since she appeared to like a Donald Trump post on Instagram containing the "2024 GOP platform" earlier this month.

Mahomes has appeared to even defend herself with cryptic messages and liking comments of support amid the backlash she’s received, and if it seems like she’s been exuding a newfound confidence on social media, it’s because she is.

She recently appeared on an episode of the "WHOOP" podcast and said she’s leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the whirlwind of attention that social media has brought her.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now."

The best piece of advice she’s gotten? Block out the haters.

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore, and I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"

Mahomes, an entrepreneur, swimsuit model and co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s KC Current, isn’t exactly the most political person on social media.

She hasn’t outright said one way or another which way she leans politically.

The Daily Mail reported that Mahomes wrote in September 2017 that Trump had "offended waaaay too many people." It wasn’t clear what the tweet in question referred to, but it came at the height of Trump’s criticism of NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Patrick Mahomes donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets. The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

The Chiefs quarterback said in an interview with Time magazine that he wasn’t going to endorse a candidate.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he told the outlet. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."