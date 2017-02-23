Taylor scores 28, leads Rider to upset win at Iona, 103-85

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) Jimmie Taylor scored 28 points and Rider snapped a two-game losing skid by upsetting Iona, 103-85 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference battle Sunday.

The Broncs topped 100 points for the second time in four games. Rider beat Quinnipiac 112-107 February 11.

The loss knocked Iona (18-11, 11-7) out of a second-place tie with St. Peter's, which beat Fairfield, 74-55 on Sunday. The Gaels now are tied with Siena, which also has seven losses in conference.

Rider is now alone in seventh place in the conference standings after Quinnipiac lost to Manhattan, 95-74. The Broncs face Manhattan and Quinnipiac to complete the regular season.

The game was tied five minutes in at 9-9, but the Broncs (15-14, 8-10) went on a 14-2 run to break the game open. They led by 12 at intermission, 50-38.

Rider got a 20-point effort from Norville Carey and 17 points from Stevie Jordan while shooting 59.7 percent from the field (40 of 67), including 50 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (9 of 18).

Jordan Washington scored a career-high 38 points to lead Iona.