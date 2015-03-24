Tanguay has 3 points, Duchene, Landeskog add 2 each as Avalanche beat Stars 5-2

next Image 1 of 2

Alex Tanguay had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist each, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jarome Iginla and Daniel Briere also scored for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Defenseman Tyson Barrie tied a career-high with three assists.

The game was tied 2-2 before the Avalanche scored three times within 5:45, spanning the second and third periods.

Tanguay gave Colorado the lead when he got a pass from Duchene from behind the net and beat goalie Anders Lindback on the short side with 2:00 left in the second period.

Duchene scored a power-play goal 46 seconds into the third, and Landeskog made it 5-2 during a two-man advantage at 3:45. Calvin Pickard made 22 saves in the win.

Cody Eakin and Patrick Eaves had goals for the Stars, who lost for the second straight night following a three-game winning streak. Lindback made 42 saves.

Dallas was helped by a pair of mistakes by defenseman Jan Hejda in scoring twice in the first period. Eakin gave the Stars a 1-0 lead when his pass through the crease went off Hejda's left skate and into the net at 10:24.

Colorado took a 2-1 lead with goals 3:17 apart. Briere tied it with a shot from the half-boards that hit off Lindback and ricocheted in on the short side at 13:13.

Iginla made it 2-1 with a shot that beat Lindback between the pads. It was his fourth of the season and the 564th of his career. He is tied with Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk for 21st on the NHL list

Eaves tied it with 35 seconds left in the first when he stole the puck from Hejda at the blue line, went into the Avalanche end and beat Pickard with a snap shot.

NOTES: Colorado C John Mitchell aggravated a leg injury that kept him out of three games and didn't return. ... Avalanche D Erik Johnson returned to the lineup after missing a game with a head injury sustained against Arizona on Tuesday. ... Stars LW Ryan Garbutt served the second of his two-game suspension for kneeing. ... Colorado reassigned C Paul Carey and D Karl Stollery to Lake Erie of the AHL.