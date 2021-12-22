TAMU forced out of Gator Bowl thanks to ridiculous COVID rule

Texas A&M is unable to play in the upcoming Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 due to a COVID outbreak.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports that the Aggies do not have enough players to play in the game. Gator is now searching for a replacement bowl team but would need another bowl game impacted by COVID to successfully find a replacement team.

If a bowl is not played, teams do not receive the payout. Nick Carparelli told SI that there are no possibilities of a replacement like last season. The Gator Bowl payout is $5.35M.

As Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley puts it, COVID is not keeping players out of games. The COVID rules are.