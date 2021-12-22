Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

TAMU forced out of Gator Bowl thanks to ridiculous COVID rule

According to reports, the Aggies do not have enough players to play in the game

By Bobby Burack | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas A&M is unable to play in the upcoming Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 due to a COVID outbreak.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reports that the Aggies do not have enough players to play in the game. Gator is now searching for a replacement bowl team but would need another bowl game impacted by COVID to successfully find a replacement team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seth Small #47 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies celebrates kicking a 28 yard field goal to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas.

Seth Small #47 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies celebrates kicking a 28 yard field goal to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

If a bowl is not played, teams do not receive the payout. Nick Carparelli told SI that there are no possibilities of a replacement like last season. The Gator Bowl payout is $5.35M.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas A&amp;amp;M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&amp;amp;M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley puts it, COVID is not keeping players out of games. The COVID rules are.