Tampa Bay Vipers: What to know about this XFL team

The Tampa Bay Vipers are one of the eight XFL teams that are set to play in the rebooted league beginning Saturday.

The Vipers will play home games at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Josh Bullock is the president of the Vipers. He is the former vice president of corporate partnerships with MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays before taking the job with the Vipers.

Marc Trestman is the general manager and head coach of the Vipers. He was previously the head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and had a head coaching stint with the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Here are some Vipers players you may know:

AARON MURRAY: Aaron Murray was the former starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs in college. He had a few stints with several NFL teams and then played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football last year.

MACK BROWN: Mack Brown played college football for the Florida Gators and joined the Houston Texans in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He bounced around a few teams before joining the XFL.

COREY MOORE: Corey Moore played defensive back for the Texans from 2015 to 2017. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He recorded one interception and 64 total tackles in his NFL career.

ANTONIO CALLAWAY: Antonio Callaway is on the injured reserve to start the season with the Vipers. He was with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019. However, he was suspended for the final seven weeks of the 2019 season and the first three weeks of the 2020 season for reportedly using a tainted CBD product.

Here is the Vipers’ schedule.

Week 1: @ New York Guardians

Week 2: @ Seattle Dragons

Week 3: vs. Houston Roughnecks

Week 4: vs. DC Defenders

Week 5: @ Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 6: vs. St. Louis BattleHawks

Week 7: vs. Dallas Renegades

Week 8: @ DC Defenders

Week 9: @ St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 10: vs. New York Guardians