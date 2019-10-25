NBA's tallest player suffers concussion in freak accident

Being the tallest player in basketball apparently comes with some disadvantages.

Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-5 center for the Boston Celtics, entered the NBA’s concussion protocol Monday after suffering a freak accident at the team’s practice facility.

Fall told Mass Live on Wednesday he had just finished a workout at the Auerbach center last Friday when he went to wash his hands and failed to notice a low ceiling, causing him to hit his head.

He said he didn’t notice any symptoms until the next day when he woke up and didn’t feel well. He wasn’t active for the team’s first game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens addressed the incident last week.

“Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work,” Stevens said, according to Mass Live. “He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that.”

Stevens provided an update before the game against the 76ers, saying he was close to returning but there were no plans for him to be active for the game anyway.

The Celtics signed Fall as an undrafted free agent. He’s quickly become a fan favorite in the preseason, which prompted Boston to sign him to a two-way contract allowing him to split time between the Celtics and the team’s G-League affiliate.