Oregon Ducks

Sydney Sweeney responds to Oregon mascot's flirty ‘College GameDay’ sign

No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 2 Ohio State Saturday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Is Sydney Sweeney a big college football fan? It’s hard to say for sure, but she was tuning into Saturday’s coverage of a matchup between top five teams. 

The A-list Hollywood actress was mentioned on one of the many fan signs in the backdrop of ESPN’s "College GameDay" broadcast Saturday morning ahead of this weekend’s heavily anticipated matchup between the undefeated Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sydney Sweeney red carpet

Sydney Sweeney attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures' "Madame Web" at Regency Village Theatre Feb. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The sign, held up by the Oregon mascot, said: "Sydney Sweeney, call me back."

The message was received, but it appears the Duck missed his shot. 

"Sorry, changed my number haha," Sweeney wrote in a post on her Instagram story over a photo of the sign.

Oregon Ducks mascot

Puddles, the mascot of the Oregon Ducks, cheers against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium Oct. 4, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Oregon fans crowded around the ESPN crew in anticipation of Oregon’s game against the No. 2 Buckeyes. Both teams enter the contest undefeated in what is the first time two teams in the top five meet at Autzen Stadium. 

Only nine unbeaten Power Four teams remain after the chaos of last weekend’s slate, which included Vanderbilt’s shocking upset over top-ranked Alabama. 

Oregon Ducks celebrate

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates Dillon Gabriel, Terrance Ferguson and Evan Stewart during the second half of a game Oct. 4, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.  (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

"I've realized through my five-, now six-year plan is you've got to take it one week at a time and just the next step," Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. 

"Of course, the atmosphere, the college football in general, this is what you dream of. But you've got a job to do. You've got to execute, you've got to play hard and you've got to find a way to win."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.