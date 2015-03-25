SWAC working with Grambling to resolve dispute between football players, administration

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced that it is working with Grambling officials to "ensure that the appropriate actions are made" to resolve the continuing standoff between the school's football players and administration.

The SWAC said Sunday night in a release that Grambling had not been fined for forfeiting its scheduled game Saturday at Jackson State. As part of a boycott, Grambling players refused to travel from their Louisiana campus because of issues with athletic department and university leaders.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp told the Associated Press on Friday that Grambling would be subject to a fine for forfeiting according to the league's bylaws.

Grambling has said players are scheduled to practice Monday for the first time in about a week, but it's unclear if any will show up.