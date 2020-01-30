Super Bowl LIV: 10 biggest bets placed so far

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest gambling events of the year, with nearly $7 billion expected to be wagered when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. While the majority of bets are small dollar amounts, several six and seven-figure wagers have been placed in recent days.

According to data compiled by ESPN, a $1 million bet was placed on the 49ers moneyline on Jan. 29 at +120 odds at the MGM Mirage in Las Vegas. If the 49ers were to win the game outright, the person who placed the wager would win $1.2 million on top of their initial $1 million bet, walking away with $2.2 million.

Four of the top 10 largest bets have been placed on the 49ers, including the aforementioned $1 million bet and a $684,000 wager placed in New Jersey on Draftkings Sportsbook on Jan. 21, at -114 odds.

The Chiefs accounted for the next two largest bets, a $550,000 wager at the Bellagio (-110 odds) on Jan. 28 expecting the Chiefs to win by at least one point and a $200,000 bet at MGM placed on Jan. 25, also expecting the Chiefs to win by at least one point.

A record 26 million Americans are expected to bet $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV, as more states legalize online gambling and the public becomes comfortable with it, according to newly released data from the American Gaming Association.

Here are the top ten largest wagers, according to ESPN, including odds, sportsbook and date:

$1 million, 49ers moneyline (+120) at MGM Mirage in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 29

$684,000, 49ers +2 (-114) at DraftKings Sportsbook in New Jersey placed on Jan. 21

$550,000, Chiefs -1 (-110) at Bellagio in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 28

$200,000, Chiefs -1 at MGM book in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 25

$187,000, 49ers moneyline (+107) at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia placed on Jan. 21

$150,000, Chiefs moneyline (-125) at MGM book in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 20

$120,000, 49ers moneyline (+120) at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 24

$120,000, Chiefs -1 (-110) at CG Technology book in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 28

$115,000, Chiefs moneyline (-115) at Rampart casino in Las Vegas placed on Jan. 24

$110,000, over 52.5 points at SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas placed on Jan 19

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is expected to be a tight one, with most oddsmakers favoring Kansas City by just 1.5 points.

