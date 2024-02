Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Mecole Hardman in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He went on to help the Chiefs win two Super Bowls during his first four seasons in the NFL.

However, Hardman's time in Kansas City appeared to come to an end in 2023 when he signed a deal with the New York Jets. The receiver finished his short stint with the Jets with one catch for six yards in five games before he was sent back to the Chiefs in October in exchange for a future late-round draft pick.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star had a poor showing in the Chiefs' divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, fumbling twice, with one resulting in a touchback. He finished the game with one reception for two yards.

But Hardman shined one the biggest stage — Super Bowl LVIII.

In what ended up being the final play of the season, Hardman cemented his name in Super Bowl history. He caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime to seal the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Hardman, now a three-time Super Bowl champion, is scheduled to enter the free agency market when the new league year begins in March. Hardman could resign with the Chiefs, or he could explore other teams.

"We'll just see if they want me back," Hardman said during a recent interview with NFL Total Access. "If not, it might be somewhere else, so we'll see."

If Hardman ends up leaving Kansas City, he made it clear that he is not interested in a reunion with the Jets. "No," Hardman emphatically responded to a question about a potential return to New York. "I won't go back to the Jets."

The Chiefs' upset over the Niners marked their second consecutive Super Bowl championship, but Mahomes already has his sights set on a third straight ring.

"Hey, we’re not done dawg," a mic’d up Mahomes was heard saying as he celebrated the win with teammates and his family. "I want three. No one’s ever got three. . . . I want back-to-back-to-back."