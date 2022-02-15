Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021

The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers

Associated Press
An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year's game had a television audience of 95.2 million, the lowest since 2006. Nielsen last year increased its original estimate of 92 million, saying it had undercounted the amount of people who watched the game outside of their home.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

NBC said another 11.2 million people streamed this year's game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.

Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.