Super Bowl champion questions Bad Bunny halftime show critics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long had a message for those who were not fans of Bad Bunny’s halftime show during Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Long, 40, said he doesn’t understand why so many men are acting like they didn’t enjoy the dancing during the show.

"I'm saying this, and this is with zero tone, with zero divisiveness. I thought it was a really good, I don't know any of his f------ music. I don't know any of the words, I know a few. I've never seen so many white guys all of a sudden act like they don't like big booty Latinas on TV," Long said during a recent episode of his podcast, "Green Light with Chris Long."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I mean that that is unbelievable, dude. Like all the sudden, nah, ‘I want to watch Brantley Gilbert. I don't like Latin women.’ Be real, dude. The set design was f------ fantastic. The plants were people. There was a whole town in there. Somebody got married. Somebody really got married."

Long said he doesn’t care for the halftime show much, but thought it was a good show. He said he hoped TPUSA’s "All-American Halftime Show" was good, too.

TPUSA’s show featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, and was streamed on YouTube when the NFL’s halftime show with Bad Bunny aired.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

Bad Bunny’s halftime show also featured surprise performances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The show ended with a message on the scoreboard that read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

President Donald Trump did not mince words, calling Bad Bunny’s show the worst ever in a post to Truth Social.

Trump may not have enjoyed the show, but Seattle Seahawks fans certainly had fun during the game. The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Long played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He spent eight with the St. Louis Rams, one with the New England Patriots and two with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Long won the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles in 2017. In 162 regular-season games, Long recorded 332 tackles with 70 sacks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.spor