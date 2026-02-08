Couple shown during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show got legally married during the performance: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The couple, who were on stage during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, were legally married, according to multiple reports.

The newlyweds were featured numerous times throughout the halftime show. They were surrounded by backup dancers on stage when they got married.

The couple originally invited Bad Bunny to attend their wedding, but instead Bad Bunny invited them to get married in front of a massive audience, according to the reports.

While the couple certainly enjoyed the halftime show, as they received the gift of a lifetime from Bad Bunny, the show was not viewed positively by all.

President Donald Trump did not mince words, calling it the worst ever in a post to Truth Social.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The halftime show also featured surprise performances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The show ended with a message on the scoreboard that read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Trump may not have enjoyed the show, but Seattle Seahawks fans certainly had fun during the game. The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

