Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton's mother seeks kidney transplant

Mekhi Becton, who was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX-winning team, revealed that his mother is facing a serious health issue.

In a social media post, the Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman pleaded for support amid his mother, Semone's, search for a kidney.

"PSA: My Mom needs a kidney!!!! If anyone can help, please please please let me know!!!!,'" Becton wrote on X on Wednesday.

Becton did not offer details on the specific issue his mother isfacing, but he noted her blood type: "Blood type B+," the NFL star wrote in a follow-up post.

Some fans with apparent corresponding blood types replied to Becton's plea and offered a kidney.

Betcon added that he was waiting for the latest information from his "mom and doctors."

"Waiting on more updates from my mom and doctors! Will keep yall all updated appreciate all of yall and the support!!" he wrote on social media.

The New York Jets drafted Becton in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Becton's mother spoke to the New York Post after her son landed with the team. She said she's always been Becton's biggest supporter, even when he was just a young flag football player.

"Although it was only flag football, I remember him going out and being scared that he was going to get hit," Semone said of her son, who started playing at age 4. "But I’ve always been excited to see him play."

Becton agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers last month.

