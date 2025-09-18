Super Bowl champion DD Lewis dead at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

D.D. Lewis, a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker who was on the team for their two Super Bowl championship seasons in 1971 and 1977, has died, the team announced. He was 79.

Lewis was a Cowboys lifer – having been selected by the team in the sixth round of the 1968 draft out of Mississippi State and staying with the team through the 1981 season. He played in 27 playoff games for Dallas, which is the franchise record.

"We mourn the passing of Bulldog legend D.D. Lewis," Mississippi State said in a post on social media. "An All-SEC standout and 1967 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, he played 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys, appeared in five Super Bowls, won two, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001."

Lewis was described as "one of the most underappreciated players in franchise history" in his obituary on the Cowboys’ website. He was mostly relegated to a backup role on defense for Chuck Howley until the 1973 season when he had two fumble recoveries during the year.

He became one of the top linebackers for Tom Landry’s "Doomsday Defense" next to Lee Roy Jordan. He quickly turned into an impact player. In Super Bowl XII, he had a sack in the 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Lewis was also known for his famous quote when describing Texas Stadium in 1982. It may be one of the top quotes coming out of the franchise, rivaling Jimmy Johnson’s, "How ‘bout them Cowboys?"

"Texas Stadium has a hole in its roof so God can watch his favorite team play," Lewis said.

He was never a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro selection but was named to the Cowboys’ Siler Anniversary Team in 1984.

Lewis played in 186 games and was credited with 15.5 sacks.