Super Bowl champion CJ Gardner-Johnson explains decision to skip Eagles White House visit

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles proved to be a successful one.

Although the Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, the safety earned a Super Bowl LIX championship ring due to his efforts last season.

Gardner-Johnson recorded 14 total tackles this past postseason. Philadelphia dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in February's Super Bowl, which granted Gardner-Johnson an invitation to Washington on Monday. The 27-year-old ultimately declined the invitation.

During a social media livestream on Tuesday, Gardner-Johnson explained why he did not attend the championship celebration at the White House with his former teammates.

"This is why I didn't go to the White House, I was getting fat," Gardner-Johnson said during the live stream as he ate what appeared to be a granola bar. "If any of them people ask, I was getting fat at the crib."

The defensive back then cited his apparent discomfort with the clothing he would've worn to the celebratory event given his physical appearance.

"This is the real reason," Gardner-Johnson said. "I didn't want to go to the White House because I didn't want to have to put on that tight (expletive) suit...

"To be up there in that tight suit like [imitates wearing a suit], naw naw. I couldn't do it, bro."

Gardner-Johnson was one of several notable former or current Eagles stars who opted against making an appearance on Monday. The trip was not mandatory for players.

Darius Slay, who spent last season running alongside Gardner-Johnson in the Eagles secondary, skipped the visit, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. Slay signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith also did not make the trip to the White House.

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, explained his absence by saying he had a "scheduling conflict."

Meanwhile, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did go to Washington. He sparked a wide range of reactions after he golfed with the president at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. He was also seen boarding Marine One for his trip back to Washington.

Barkley later took to social media to address the attention his actions drew. "Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day," he wrote.

