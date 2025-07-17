Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman dead at 38 after cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, has died after battling a "very rare" form of cancer, his agent said.

He was 38.

Braman’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN on Thursday that Braman had passed away. The former NFL player had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

He was diagnosed with the cancer earlier this year, according to a GoFundMe set up on his behalf in February. More than $88,000 was raised in his name, including $10,000 from former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

The latest update on the fundraiser from last month stated that Braman had undergone "CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment." While initially showing signs of being effective, the organizer of the fundraiser said that "the cancer has grown exponentially faster, and is now growing around his vital organs."

Braman spent the majority of his seven-year NFL career with the Eagles. He helped bring a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia with an upset victory over the New England Patriots.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011 by the Texans, where he played for three seasons. He signed with the Eagles in 2014 and rejoined the team again right before the playoffs in 2017. He would go on to register one tackle in their Super Bowl victory.

Braman was a standout at West Texas A&M before he turned pro. He played in 97 NFL games from 2011 to 2017, recording 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

