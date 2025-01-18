NYT poll finds majority of Democrats oppose transgender athletes in women's sports

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

"Thinking about transgender female athletes — meaning athletes who were male at birth but who currently identify as female — do you think they should or should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports?" the survey asked.

Of the 2,128 people who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%.

The 81 independents who were interviewed represented the group with the most reluctance to say transgender athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete. Just 64% said they were against it, while 26% refused to answer. Just 3% of the Democrats and 1% of the Republicans refused to answer.

The country saw a notable shift in awareness and opposition to the issue of transgender athletes in women's sports in 2024, when a number of stories sparked national attention and controversy. The issue became a key campaign issue in November's election for President-elect Trump and other Republicans.

A national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls' and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls' and women’s bathrooms" as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

Nearly 70% of Americans say biological men should not be permitted to compete in women's sports, according to a Gallup poll last year.

In June, a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago asked respondents whether transgender athletes of both sexes should be permitted to participate in sports leagues that correspond to their preferred gender identity instead of their biological sex. In that survey, 65% answered that it should never or rarely be allowed. When those polled were asked specifically about adult transgender female athletes competing in women’s sports, 69% opposed it.

With Trump about to return to office Monday, Republicans are pushing a bill that will address the issue in Congress.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in the House of Representatives Tuesday and even had support from two Democrats.

That bill will advance to the Republican-controlled Senate, and, if it passes there, Trump will get to sign it into law early in his term.