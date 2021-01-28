Super Bowl 2021 attendees to have additional mask guidance for high-trafficked areas in Tampa, mayor says

Super Bowl LV attendees will have to wear masks in some outdoor areas in the Tampa, Fla., area, Mayor Jane Castor announced Wednesday.

Castor made a comment about additional mask-wearing in a Facebook Live stream with Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas ahead of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs set to take place Feb. 7, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"We’re passing an additional mask order that will require masks outdoors in those areas that we expect will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans," Castor told the newspaper.

Castor’s office is expected to divulge more details about the mask order Thursday. Castor’s spokeswoman, Ashley Bauman, told the Tampa Bay Times that NFL volunteers are expected to enforce the order and give out masks to fans.

The Florida city has a mask ordinance already in place, but for those who are going inside businesses.

"To further protect the public against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group (EPG) enacted an order requiring that face coverings be worn inside businesses that are open to the public, with certain exceptions," the Hillsborough County government website says.

"The order applies to all persons, including customers and employees, inside Hillsborough County businesses that are open to the public when social distancing cannot be maintained."

Raymond James Stadium, which was open to the fans at points during the season, has its own mask requirements. The stadium requires fans to wear face-coverings upon entering the bag screening areas until they leave the stadium unless they are eating or drinking. There is also no tailgating allowed.