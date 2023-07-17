Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns
Published

Suns trade Cameron Payne to Spurs for future protected second-round pick

The Suns also signed center Bol Bol to a one-year contract

Associated Press
The Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs and signed big man Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced.

Cameron Payne reacts

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but has been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Suns traded Payne with a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs for a future protected second-round pick in a deal that will clear salary cap space.

Bol Bol passes ball

Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic passes the ball in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

That cleared the way for Phoenix to sign Bol, who was released by Orlando earlier this month. The 7-foot-2 son of former NBA player Manute Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 points last season after three years in Denver.

Payne played a key reserve role on a Suns team that went to the 2021 NBA Finals. The 6-1 guard averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 assists last season, his fourth in Phoenix.

Cam Payne dribbles ball

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Suns were busy at the opening of free agency late last month, agreeing to terms with sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, big men Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks, and wing Keita Bates-Diop.