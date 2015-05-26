Suns take down Timberwolves

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Markieff Morris had 24 points to lead the Phoenix Suns in a 106-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Eric Bledsoe supplied 18 points and nine assists to the win, while T.J. Warren added 17 points off the bench.

Phoenix snapped its two-game losing streak and won for the third time in its last five outings.

Kevin Martin led the Timberwolves with 16 points and Justin Hamilton tallied 15 off the bench. Andrew Wiggins, Adreian Payne, Gorgui Dieng and Chase Budinger each chipped in 10 points for Minnesota, which has lost six of its last seven.

Timberwolves center Nikola Pekovic played just under eight minutes and missed the entire second half with a sore foot.

"We had some individual guys that played pretty well," Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. "We got 52 points off our bench so that's a positive."

Brandan Wright's alley-oop slam gave the Suns a 25-14 lead late in the first, but Minnesota closed to within seven after 12 minutes thanks to baskets from Wiggins and Dieng.

Dieng and Budinger each scored six points as part of a 12-2 run in the second quarter that tied the game at 38-38.

Warren potted the final six points of the half, however, as Phoenix entered the locker room up 50-44.

"T.J. is a quiet kid and he just wants to play basketball. Guys kind of just gravitate to him and get him the ball," Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said of Warren.

Ricky Rubio's jumper tied the game again at 65-65, then the Suns ended the third on a 13-4 run over the final 3:53.

Warren's tip-in just under three minutes into the fourth staked Phoenix to an 87-73 edge. Martin's runner rattled in with 4:44 on the clock to cut the deficit to six, but the Suns quickly found themselves back up double digits moments later on a three-point play from Warren.

Game Notes

Phoenix shot 50 percent from the floor, limiting Minnesota to 44.4 percent shooting ... The Suns owned a 45-34 edge on the glass ... Marcus Morris had eight points with nine rebounds and five assists in the win ... The Timberwolves shot 1-for-13 from beyond the arc ... Suns guard Brandon Knight missed the game with an ankle injury.