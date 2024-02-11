Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic criticizes Draymond Green following Warriors' last-second victory: ‘Didn’t learn anything’

Green and Nurkic have a history

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The last time Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns, Green wound up being suspended indefinitely by the NBA. 

Green was on the court Saturday night in San Francisco as Steph Curry drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to defeat the Suns 113-112. 

Draymond Green guards Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 10, 2024, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Green squared off with Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for the first time since his wild slap to Nurkic’s face earned him an indefinite suspension in December. 

On Saturday, the two players exchanged words and taunts, with Nurkic saying Green learned nothing from his suspension. 

"It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything," Nurkic said. "It’s just a matter of time. He’s going to knock somebody else again. I take everything back, what I said. He doesn’t deserve a chance."

Nurkic elaborated on what he felt Green did during the game to make him say he did not learn after the suspension. 

"Antics. Try to hit people. The stuff he shouldn’t do," Nurkic told reporters. 

Draymond Green reacts to a play

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the Phoenix Suns game on Feb. 10, 2024, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nurkic gave Green the "too small" gesture after scoring in the third quarter, with Green returning the favor two minutes later.

When told of Nurkic’s postgame comments, Green took a few seconds before responding. 

"I thought I was pretty great tonight, honestly," Green said. "He tried to get in my head, and it didn’t work. If he want me to walk around quiet like him, I’m never going to do that. Quiet guys don’t win.

"Yeah, I thought I was pretty great tonight. So, yeah. He can keep riding the same horse that he rolled in on, he can ride his a-- out of here on the same horse. Because it ain’t working."

Green finished the night with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. 

Draymond Green celebrates a basket

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after making a basket against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Feb. 10, 2024. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

"He's given us a lift every game he's been back," Curry said, according to ESPN. "He connects, obviously, our defense, but you can talk about his defense every game. What he did offensively tonight, especially in the fourth quarter... he gave us great energy in the sense of having that competitive spirit you need to win a game like tonight, to meet the moment."

"Draymond knows how to walk the line that he needs to walk," he added. "This is probably the best game that you've seen it."

With the win, Golden State avoided a season sweep at the hands of the Suns. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.