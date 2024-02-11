Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic criticizes Draymond Green following Warriors' last-second victory: ‘Didn’t learn anything’

The last time Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors faced the Phoenix Suns , Green wound up being suspended indefinitely by the NBA.

Green was on the court Saturday night in San Francisco as Steph Curry drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to defeat the Suns 113-112.

Green squared off with Suns center Jusuf Nurkic for the first time since his wild slap to Nurkic’s face earned him an indefinite suspension in December.

TIMBERWOLVES ANNOUNCER SUGGESTS THANASIS ANTETOKOUNMPO'S GAME ENTRANCE SIGNALED WAVING OF 'WHITE FLAG'

On Saturday, the two players exchanged words and taunts, with Nurkic saying Green learned nothing from his suspension.

"It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything," Nurkic said. "It’s just a matter of time. He’s going to knock somebody else again. I take everything back, what I said. He doesn’t deserve a chance."

Nurkic elaborated on what he felt Green did during the game to make him say he did not learn after the suspension.

"Antics. Try to hit people. The stuff he shouldn’t do," Nurkic told reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nurkic gave Green the "too small" gesture after scoring in the third quarter, with Green returning the favor two minutes later.

When told of Nurkic’s postgame comments, Green took a few seconds before responding.

"I thought I was pretty great tonight, honestly," Green said. "He tried to get in my head, and it didn’t work. If he want me to walk around quiet like him, I’m never going to do that. Quiet guys don’t win.

"Yeah, I thought I was pretty great tonight. So, yeah. He can keep riding the same horse that he rolled in on, he can ride his a-- out of here on the same horse. Because it ain’t working."

Green finished the night with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

"He's given us a lift every game he's been back," Curry said, according to ESPN. "He connects, obviously, our defense, but you can talk about his defense every game. What he did offensively tonight, especially in the fourth quarter ... he gave us great energy in the sense of having that competitive spirit you need to win a game like tonight, to meet the moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Draymond knows how to walk the line that he needs to walk," he added. "This is probably the best game that you've seen it."