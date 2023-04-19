Expand / Collapse search
Suns come back from 13-point deficit to knot series against Clippers at one apiece

Devin Booker led the way with 38 points

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Phoenix Suns were one loss away from being in serious trouble, and in the first half, that was a legitimate reality.

But the homegrown Sun carried his team to their biggest victory of the season, and their title hopes now have a new life.

Thanks to Devin Booker's 38 points, the Suns took down the Los Angeles Clippers, 123-109, to tie their first-round series at one.

Los Angeles led by as many as 13 points in the first half, and all eyes were on Phoenix, who made the acquisition of the decade when they traded for Kevin Durant right at the trade deadline.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high-fives Devin Booker #1 after scoring against the LA Clippers during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But when the Suns ended the first half on a 23-10 run, life was back in the desert.

Phoenix stormed out of the locker room with a 12-2 run, and while Los Angeles was later able to cut their deficit to four points, it was the Suns who ultimately pulled away.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the LA Clippers during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Suns knocked down 10 three-pointers, four of which came from Booker, and five were off the hands of Torrey Craig.

All five Phoenix starters were in double-digits - Durant added 25 points, Craig finished with 17, Chris Paul had 16, and DeAndre Ayton put up 14 to go along with 13 rebounds. Booker also dished out nine assists.

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook combined for 59 of Los Angeles' 109 points.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

In the final 29:28 of the game, the Suns outscored their opposition, 87-60.

Game 3 will be at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.