Summer Olympics: Which countries have hosted the Games the most?

The Olympic Games as we know them today were first held in 1896, two years after the International Olympic Committee was founded.

The first Games were held in Athens. There were held from April 6 to April 15 and featured nine sports, 43 events and 14 nations. No women participated in the first Olympics and only 22 women participated in the 1900 Paris Games.

The 29th Olympic Games will be held this month in Tokyo. It’s the second time Japan has hosted the Olympics.

The Olympics were canceled three times – 1916, 1940 and 1944. World War I and World War II were the reasons. The 2020 Tokyo Games were pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the countries that have hosted the Games the most.

United States: 4

The U.S. first held the Games in 1904 in St. Louis. The U.S. held it three more times after that in 1932 and 1984 in Los Angeles and in 1996 in Atlanta. The U.S. will host the Games for the fifth time in 2028.

United Kingdom: 3

The U.K. has held the Games three times. London has hosted each of the three times – 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Australia: 2

Australia has hosted the Summer Olympics twice. Melbourne first hosted in 1956 and later it was in Sydney in 2000.

France: 2

Paris has been the host city for two Olympics in France. The county hosted the second-ever Games in 1900 and then again in 1924. The Games will return 100 years later in 2024.

Germany 2

There have been two Summer Olympics in Germany. The first was held in 1936 and the second in 1972.

Greece: 2

Greece held the first-ever Summer Games in the modern era. Athens was the host city for both Games. The first took place in 1896 and the second in 2004.

Japan: 2

Japan is set to host the Summer Olympics for the second time this month. The first time came in 1964.

Multiple countries have hosted it once

Belgium (1920 Antwerp), Brazil (2016 Rio de Janeiro), Canada (1976 Montreal), China (2008 Beijing), Finland (1952 Helsinki), Italy (1960 Rome), Mexico (1968 Mexico City), The Netherlands (1928 Amsterdam), Russia (1980 Moscow), Spain (1992 Barcelona), South Korea (1988 Seoul) and Sweden (1912 Stockholm).