Struggling Vikings K Walsh: 'It's hard to not overthink things'

Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh is in a rough patch.

Walsh had the NFL's worst field-goal percentage last season, as he converted just 74.3 percent of his attempts. He followed that up with an abysmal summer, knocking just five of his 11 field goal attempts through the uprights.

Then, to start the 2015 season, Walsh missed a 44-yard field goal on the Vikings' opening drive against the San Francisco 49ers last Monday night. He would later make a 37-yarder.

"It is hard to not overthink things," Walsh said, per Chris Miller of the Star-Tribune. "You care so much about it, you put a lot of attention into your craft and into your detail in what you are doing. You sort of have to turn your brain off when you go out there and just rely on everything you built on up until that point."

As a rookie in 2012, Walsh set an NFL record by making 10 out of 10 field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer. He signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $14 million in July, with $5.25 million guaranteed.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the Star-Tribune that they are not interested in bringing in another kicker to compete with Walsh at this point in time.

(h/t Star-Tribune)