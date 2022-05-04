Lakers should trade LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Could the Los Angeles Lakers actually move on from star forward LeBron James during the offseason?

If you were to ask ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, trading James might be the only way for the Lakers to turn their fortunes around.

Smith made his argument on Wednesday’s edition of First Take and said that James might be the only Laker that has value on the trade market.

"It’s the only chance you have to be immediately respectable if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers," Smith said of trading James.

Smith pointed to the current nature of the Western Conference, in which there are at least six teams that he said have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs next season. None of those include Los Angeles as currently constructed, Smith said.

Guard Russell Westbrook and forward Anthony Davis are names on paper, but between Westbrook’s declining play into his 30s and Davis’ frequent injuries, the window to compete appears shut for Los Angeles. James, even at 37 years old, would likely garner more of a return on the trade market for those reasons.

The Lakers’ fall from grace has been well-documented this season, with Los Angeles going 33-49 and finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Head coach Frank Vogel was fired after the season and a coaching search is currently underway, with Phil Jackson reportedly involved in the search process.

