Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

Stephen A. Smith mentions Cooper Flagg's race as a reason to draft him

'I'm not passing that up at all'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Mavericks won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes earlier this week when they secured the first overall selection of this year's NBA Draft.

The Mavs have already insinuated the pick is not available in a trade, and all signs point to them taking the Duke star.

It amounts to a bailout for Dallas, which traded away Luka Dončić during the season.

Because the Mavericks had only a 1.8% chance of getting the first pick, there has been speculation the lottery was rigged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper Flagg

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

Either way, it's a huge boost for the Mavs, who are getting just the fourth player to win the Wooden Award as a freshman, joining Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson.

However, Stephen A. Smith said Flagg's skill wasn't the only reason to select him.

"When you’ve got somebody with that kind of potential, and they’re White and you are in America, you keep that dude. I’m telling you right now," Smith said on Wednesday's edition of "First Take."

Smith backtracked a tad, noting the Mavs shouldn't pick Flagg strictly because he is White.

Mavericks official and Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks celebrate winning the NBA Draft Lottery. (AP/IMAGN)

"The first order of business is he can ball," Smith added. "It’s because he can play, but the fact that he’s White, marketable — even his name makes him more marketable. I’m not passing that up at all."

Smith's comments echo some made about Caitlin Clark last year, notably WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and White, but, to me, it is," Wilson said at the time. "It really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a Black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see.

"They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race, because it is."

Cooper Flagg dribbling in final four

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the first half of a Final Four game during the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA Draft, where Flagg will formally find out his professional destination, is scheduled for June 25.