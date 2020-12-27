Steph Curry nails over 100 consecutive three-pointers in practice ahead of Warriors' game

The Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten off to a great start to the 2020-21 season and Stephen Curry knows that.

The Warriors are without Klay Thompson for another season and Draymond Green has yet to make an appearance in the first two games of the season. Curry is averaging 19.5 points per game and is shooting 34% from the field and only 20% from three-point range.

The struggles have been made apparent and Curry was burning the midnight oil Saturday in preparation for the Warriors’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Curry made 105 consecutive three-pointers in practice. The Warriors said they captured the final 103 made shots on video at the Bulls’ facility.

"I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane," coach Steve Kerr said. "I don't know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists. That was one of my favorite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently."

Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser counted the shots and Kerr only heard about the shots afterward.

"It was SO amazing — 105 3s in a row. I knew it could be special around 30. Just amazing," Fraser told the Associated Press via text. "There wasn’t anything about the one he missed. I was actually more focused on just delivering good passes. I was nervous! Haha. Yes, lots of swishes."

Curry was injured for most of last season and by the time he was starting to get into a rhythm to come back, the season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Warriors weren’t invited to the Disney bubble for the restart.

Curry is regarded as one of the top shooters in NBA history and he will be counted on once again to stay healthy and help the team back into the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.