Steelers' TJ Watt sacks rookie Will Levis despite having helmet ripped off

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt continues to prove himself as one of most consistent players on the field.

During Thursday night’s narrow victory over the Tennessee Titans , he also proved his grit when he registered his 87th career sack – all without his helmet on.

"I felt like he showed some toughness tonight," Watt said of rookie quarterback Will Levis.

"He took some hits, was able to deliver some good passes under pressure, and we were able to just continue to kind of keep him under duress and be able to have him throw that pick at the end, that was huge."

One of those hits came in late in the first quarter when Watt broke free from Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who appeared to grab onto Watt's face mask, resulting in Watt’s helmet being ripped off.

The incident didn’t stop Watt from charging towards Levitt, who was already stumbling to stay up on his feet.

It was sack number 9.5 of the season for Watt and the 87th of his career. He is just one sack away from topping brother J.J. Watt for most sacks within their first 100 games.

"T.J. is gonna break all my records," J.J said during the broadcast before Thursday night’s game. "He’s going to break every single one, it’s just a matter of when and I’m very happy for him"

Kenny Pickett’s three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with 4:02 remaining gave the Steelers the 20-16 win, marking their third victory in four games.

