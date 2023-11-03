Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' TJ Watt sacks rookie Will Levis despite having helmet ripped off

Watt has recorded 87 career sacks

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt continues to prove himself as one of most consistent players on the field. 

During Thursday night’s narrow victory over the Tennessee Titans, he also proved his grit when he registered his 87th career sack – all without his helmet on.  

T.J. Watt celebrates a sack

 T.J. Watt, #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, celebrates a sack in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"I felt like he showed some toughness tonight," Watt said of rookie quarterback Will Levis. 

DIONTAE JOHNSON'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN SINCE 2021 LIFTS STEELERS OVER TITANS

"He took some hits, was able to deliver some good passes under pressure, and we were able to just continue to kind of keep him under duress and be able to have him throw that pick at the end, that was huge."

One of those hits came in late in the first quarter when Watt broke free from Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who appeared to grab onto Watt's face mask, resulting in Watt’s helmet being ripped off. 

T.J. Watt sacks Will Levis

T.J. Watt, #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, sacks Will Levis, #8 of the Tennessee Titans, in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident didn’t stop Watt from charging towards Levitt, who was already stumbling to stay up on his feet. 

It was sack number 9.5 of the season for Watt and the 87th of his career. He is just one sack away from topping brother J.J. Watt for most sacks within their first 100 games. 

"T.J. is gonna break all my records," J.J said during the broadcast before Thursday night’s game. "He’s going to break every single one, it’s just a matter of when and I’m very happy for him"

Kenny Pickett throws ball

Kenny Pickett, #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passes the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenny Pickett’s three-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with 4:02 remaining gave the Steelers the 20-16 win, marking their third victory in four games. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.