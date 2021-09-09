Steelers' TJ Watt went around agents to close deal: report

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreed to a massive four-year contract on Thursday making the linebacker the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

According to ESPN, Watt had to skirt his agents to get the deal done.

Watt reportedly marched into Steelers president Art Rooney II’s office and told him "they had a deal," according to the report. Watt then left and went to workout as he and the Steelers prepare for the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt and the Steelers agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $112 million, the NFL Network reported Thursday. He will reportedly get $80 million guaranteed and will make roughly $28.003 million annually.

The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. The 2020 season was one of the best of his career as the team finished third in points allowed and yards allowed.

Last season, he led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. He had 53 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles during the year. The Steelers, however, were blown out of their wild card game against the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Watt is set to be the focal point of the Steelers’ defense again in 2021.

He will be in the same linebacking corps as Devin Bush Jr., Joe Schobert and Alex Highsmith.

Watt’s teammate Ben Roethlisberger was a big advocate for him getting the deal.

"I think T.J. should get whatever the heck he wants," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN. "He's arguably the best football player in the game right now, not just on defense, just in general.

"One of the reasons I took less money was for guys like him to get paid, and he needs to get paid. He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for. T.J. Watt is that guy that should get whatever he wants."