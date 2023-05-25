Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers sign veteran linebacker Markus Golden to 1-year deal

Markus Golden was drafted in 2nd round of the 2015 NFL draft

Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract on Wednesday, giving them some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

The 32-year-old Golden has spent most of his eight seasons in the NFL with Arizona, racking up 47 sacks in 111 games with the Cardinals and New York Giants.

Golden had 2 1/2 sacks last year for Arizona while finishing with 48 tackles, tied for the third-highest total in his career.

The Steelers need help at outside linebacker after fortifying inside linebacker in free agency by bringing in Cole Holcomb from Washington and Elandon Roberts from New England.

Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missed half the season in 2022 after tearing a pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. Highsmith flourished in Watt’s absence, posting a career-high 14 1/2 sacks.

The Steelers are committed to keeping Highsmith, who is entering the final year of his contract, over the long term. Golden gives them some depth in the short term for a team that needs experienced players to help keep Watt and Highsmith fresh later in the season.