Trevor Lawrence waves off head coach in tense sideline exchange during loss to Bengals

There may be some tension between head coach Liam Coen and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ locker room.

During the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Lawrence was seen waving off Coen after throwing an inaccurate pass on a crucial down late in the game.

The play came on second down with 4:14 left and Jacksonville holding a three-point lead.

Lawrence targeted wide receiver Dyami Brown on a short pass that would have likely set up a manageable third down.

But Lawrence’s throw sailed high. Brown got his hands on it but couldn’t secure the catch. Broadcast cameras then showed Coen appearing to yell at Lawrence. Coen repeatedly pounded his chest, seemingly signaling that Lawrence needed to hit his receivers lower.

Lawrence didn’t take kindly to the criticism, waving Coen off as he moved on to the next play. But after failing to convert on third down, the Jaguars went for it on fourth.

This time, Lawrence hit his top target, Brian Thomas Jr., square in the chest, but Thomas couldn’t hang on. The incompletion forced a turnover on downs, giving Cincinnati the opening it needed.

The Bengals responded with a 92-yard drive over 15 plays, capped by backup quarterback Jake Browning stretching across the goal line in the final seconds for the win. Browning was in after Joe Burrow left with a toe injury in the second quarter.

After the game, Coen downplayed the sideline exchange.

"It was just one throw. I was pissed. It is what it is. That’s emotion," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "It’s not personal, ever. That’s just me getting worked up.

"I was very pleased with [Lawrence’s] competitive nature. The way he stayed calm on the sidelines. He’s pretty even-keel, which is good for me. I need that."

Lawrence finished 24-of-42 for 271 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

