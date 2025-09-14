Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence waves off head coach in tense sideline exchange during loss to Bengals

Liam Coen later called the sideline moment 'just emotion' after Jacksonville's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Packers beat Commanders 27-18, Is Green Bay the best team in the NFL? | The Herd Video

Packers beat Commanders 27-18, Is Green Bay the best team in the NFL? | The Herd

The Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Commanders 27-18 in a statement win. Jordan Love had 292 yards and 2 TDs in a dominant performance. Colin Cowherd asks if the Packers are the best team in the NFL

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There may be some tension between head coach Liam Coen and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ locker room.

During the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Lawrence was seen waving off Coen after throwing an inaccurate pass on a crucial down late in the game.

The play came on second down with 4:14 left and Jacksonville holding a three-point lead. 

Lawrence targeted wide receiver Dyami Brown on a short pass that would have likely set up a manageable third down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trevor Lawrence looks to pass

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

But Lawrence’s throw sailed high. Brown got his hands on it but couldn’t secure the catch. Broadcast cameras then showed Coen appearing to yell at Lawrence. Coen repeatedly pounded his chest, seemingly signaling that Lawrence needed to hit his receivers lower.

Lawrence didn’t take kindly to the criticism, waving Coen off as he moved on to the next play. But after failing to convert on third down, the Jaguars went for it on fourth.

This time, Lawrence hit his top target, Brian Thomas Jr., square in the chest, but Thomas couldn’t hang on. The incompletion forced a turnover on downs, giving Cincinnati the opening it needed.

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen talk on field

Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars speak on the field during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Bengals responded with a 92-yard drive over 15 plays, capped by backup quarterback Jake Browning stretching across the goal line in the final seconds for the win. Browning was in after Joe Burrow left with a toe injury in the second quarter.

After the game, Coen downplayed the sideline exchange.

"It was just one throw. I was pissed. It is what it is. That’s emotion," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "It’s not personal, ever. That’s just me getting worked up.

"I was very pleased with [Lawrence’s] competitive nature. The way he stayed calm on the sidelines. He’s pretty even-keel, which is good for me. I need that."

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen talks on field

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and head coach Liam Coen have words on the sidelines. (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence finished 24-of-42 for 271 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue