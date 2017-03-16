Steelers reportedly make Antonio Brown NFL's highest-paid wide receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone on a bit of a spending spree Monday. After placing the franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell earlier in the day, the Steelers agreed on a long-term extension with Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers announced the deal is for five years, and the total value of the contract is $72.17 million, according to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

Brown has been one of the league's best wideouts the past four seasons, leading the league in receptions twice and receiving yards once in that span. He is coming off a season in which he had 106 catches for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

Brown's production is unquestioned. but it's his on-field antics that have come under fire lately. He was fined multiple times last season for end-zone dances that also drew unsportsmanlike penalties.

But it was what Brown did after the Steelers' playoff win over the Dolphins in January that drew the most scrutiny. Brown recorded the Pittsburgh locker room on Facebook Live following the win and inadvertently caught Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin using profanity as he tried to motivate his players for the Patriots. He apologized to his teammates and coaches for the incident.

Brown was entering the final year of a six-year, $43 million contract that he signed before the 2012 season.