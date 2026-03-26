Paige Spiranac offers crucial golf tips for busty women

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Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is hoping to help women with big breasts up their golf game without hurting themselves.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers on social media, posted a video to help those women with their swing. She captioned the video, "How to swing with some great cans."

"I’m here to help you," she said to start the short clip. "Step one, move farther away (from the ball) to give you some space. Next, you want to tuck your right arm and lay your left arm on top of your (breast)."

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"Bombs away?!" she added after swinging from the tee box.

The clip garnered more than 2.6 million views in just under 24 hours since it was posted.

Spiranac has been easing back into social media over the last few weeks after taking a hiatus from her platforms. Last week, she offered some praise to at least one commenter who continues to offer a lewd remark that she suggested continues to lift her spirits.

"There is this guy who comments ‘great cans’ on everything I post," she wrote. "In a world full of hate and despair I know he will always be there for me to lift my spirits.

PAIGE SPIRANAC OPENS UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA HIATUS: 'JUST OVERTHINKING EVERYTHING'

"He’s never missed a post for years."

Spiranac said in February she had been trying to get out of her "funk."

"… And its not like a one or two day thing," Spiranac wrote on her Instagram Stories in February, via the New York Post. "This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control.

"I’m trying to push myself outside of that and post more and get back to what I was doing before. I feel like I haven’t been active because I’ve just been in my own head, in this kind of funky rut and we’re working through it."

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Spiranac lamented how her audience and others haven’t seen her correctly and said she believed she was "actually really misunderstood."

While she admitted that her "rut" caused her to stay away from golf for a bit, she said she hoped to create more of a fun-focused golf series in the near future.