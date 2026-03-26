Yankees make MLB history as Aaron Judge strikes out four times on Opening Day

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Aaron Judge struck out four times, and yet the New York Yankees were still able to come away with a 7-0 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day on Wednesday.

The reigning back-to-back American League MVP had a dismal start to the 2026 season. He finished the game 0-for-5. It was the first time Judge was ever hitless on Opening Day.

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Luckily, for the Bronx Bombers, Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon had two RBI each and Max Fried only allowed two hits while striking out four.

Opta Stats noted that the Yankees made history in spite of Judge’s tough game.

"The Yankees are the first team in MLB history to post a shutout victory despite having the reigning MVP strike out 4+ times (in any game, Opening Day or not)," the data company wrote on X.

Judge struck out swinging in the first against Logan Webb, took a called third strike in the second inning, struck out on a foul tip in the fourth and struck out looking in the sixth.

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He hadn’t struck out four times in a game since a five-strikeout game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28, 2024.

"It was kind of a little bit of everyone tonight being able to have a hand in it," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "A night we didn't hit the ball out of the ballpark but just a lot of good pressurized at-bats I thought. Good night for us. I think we can beat you a lot of different ways."

Judge has three AL MVPs to his name and was making a homecoming of sorts when he entered Oracle Park. He grew up in Linden, California, and went to Fresno State before he was later drafted by the Yankees.

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The Giants were competing to sign Judge two years ago when the brooding outfielder hit free agency. He ended up signing with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ultimately spurning San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.