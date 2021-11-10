Steelers' Najee Harris corrects ESPN announcer for inaccurate 'sleeping on the floor' story during MNF

Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round draft pick Najee Harris’ journey to the NFL is truly inspiring but following Monday night’s win over the Chicago Bears , the rookie running back set the record straight after an ESPN broadcaster incorrectly stated that he spent the first months at Alabama sleeping on the floor.

ESPN’s Steve Levy told a story about Harris’ freshmen year playing at the University of Alabama where he allegedly spent his first few weeks sleeping on his dorm room floor instead of a bed because he was "just more comfortable, just used to that," in reference to Harris being homeless during his childhood.

BEARS’ CASSIUS MARSH SLAMS NFL OFFICIAL FOR ‘INCREDIBLY INAPPROPRIATE' BEHAVIOR AFTER ALLEGED ‘HIP-CHECK'

But Harris wasted no time in correcting Levy.

"Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam [sic] floor in college. I slept on my bed," he said in a tweet.

"Y’all mess up my name and y’all say that stuff smh bet," he said in another tweet.

Levy apologized to Harris directly on Twitter, saying he would be donating to his foundation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable. I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can," Levy tweeted.

When Harris was 12 years old, his mother and four siblings were homeless and moved from shelter to shelter around the Bay Area at one point even living in a car. The Martinez, California, native would eventually attend Alabama where he would star at running back, helping the Crimson Tide to a national championship and then get drafted 24th overall by the Steelers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He returned to one of the shelters he stayed at last month to help with renovations.

"It was good to go back," Harris told Fox News at the time. "Obviously, some of the people there are still working. I went back with my mom too and my family. It was good to renovate some of the things that needed updating."