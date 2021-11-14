Steelers, Lions tie stunned some players: 'It's nuts'

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions ended their matchup Sunday in a tie but it appeared players on both teams were ready to continue playing without realizing the situation.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris admitted after the game he didn’t realize NFL games could end in a tie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris said, via ESPN. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before."

Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also didn’t realize games could end in a tie.

"It's nuts. "I'm back there like, 'Yo, how many overtimes can we do?' And they're like, 'Three' ... I hear, 'Two, one,' and we were like, 'Yo, whatever's going on, we're about to just put our all into it,’" he said.

COMEDY OF ERRORS AS STEELERS, LIONS SLOG TO 16-16 TIE

The tie at least guarantees the Lions won’t finish the season 0-17. Detroit came into the game losers of their first eight games of the season. The team had even left coach Dan Campbell in tears earlier this season with how frustrating some of the games have been during the year.

"I'm in this twilight zone. I don't know what this is, really, and I'm sure I've been in a tie before as a player, but for some reason I can't remember that, if it was," Campbell said.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he believed that was the first time he ever experienced.

Both the Lions and the Steelers had opportunities in overtime to win the game.

The Steelers fumbled their first possession of the overtime period and the Lions marched down to set up a 48-yard field-goal attempt for Ryan Santoso. He would miss the kick. The Steelers and Lions could both trade punts and finally, the Steelers would fumble for the second time in the overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions failed to make a last-ditch effort to win the game with 8 seconds left, thus ending the game in a tie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.