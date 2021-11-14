Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Steelers, Lions tie stunned some players: 'It's nuts'

Both teams could have won the game in overtime but squandered possessions several times

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions ended their matchup Sunday in a tie but it appeared players on both teams were ready to continue playing without realizing the situation.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris admitted after the game he didn’t realize NFL games could end in a tie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detroit Lions kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) walks off the field after missing a field goal-attempt, as Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates during the overtime period of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Detroit Lions kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) walks off the field after missing a field goal-attempt, as Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) celebrates during the overtime period of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

"I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris said, via ESPN. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before."

Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also didn’t realize games could end in a tie.

"It's nuts. "I'm back there like, 'Yo, how many overtimes can we do?' And they're like, 'Three' ... I hear, 'Two, one,' and we were like, 'Yo, whatever's going on, we're about to just put our all into it,’" he said.

COMEDY OF ERRORS AS STEELERS, LIONS SLOG TO 16-16 TIE

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) during overtime of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) during overtime of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The tie at least guarantees the Lions won’t finish the season 0-17. Detroit came into the game losers of their first eight games of the season. The team had even left coach Dan Campbell in tears earlier this season with how frustrating some of the games have been during the year.

"I'm in this twilight zone. I don't know what this is, really, and I'm sure I've been in a tie before as a player, but for some reason I can't remember that, if it was," Campbell said.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he believed that was the first time he ever experienced.

Both the Lions and the Steelers had opportunities in overtime to win the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) slips a tackle attempted by Detroit Lions inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) slips a tackle attempted by Detroit Lions inside linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers fumbled their first possession of the overtime period and the Lions marched down to set up a 48-yard field-goal attempt for Ryan Santoso. He would miss the kick. The Steelers and Lions could both trade punts and finally, the Steelers would fumble for the second time in the overtime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions failed to make a last-ditch effort to win the game with 8 seconds left, thus ending the game in a tie.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com