Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster hoping to play spoiler vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster is hoping the team can play the spoiler role in their game against the rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the 2020 season finale.

The Browns need a win to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. A victory would also give them 11 wins on the season -- the most since 1994 when Bill Belichick was the head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Smith-Schuster told reporters Friday that a Browns win isn’t going to be an easy feat.

"It’s a lot of motivation. I think for a lot of us, it’s more so being an AFC North division team, and knocking them out of the playoffs," he said, via Steelers Depot.

"Obviously, we want to go out and win every game, but our mindset’s to go in here, win the game, and go home. But they’re a good team, so I can’t wait to see what they can do, and what we can do to Cleveland."

KAMARA ON COVID-19 LIST, COULD MISS SAINTS' PLAYOFF OPENER

Pittsburgh has already wrapped up an AFC North division title. Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback, but the Browns are already in a disposition. The team has been ravaged, again, by a coronavirus outbreak.

A second Cleveland coach had tested positive for the illness while cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant are all slated to miss the game because of positive tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland closed down its facility again and conducted meetings virtually.